Tina Rivas vs. Julie Dudley - Hammering Ram

Sheet metal worker Tina Rivas takes on firefighting grandmother Julie Dudley in an intense round of Hammering Ram on The Titan Games.
Appearing:
Tags: titan games, titan games nbc, dwayne johnson, dwayne the rock johnson, the rock, competition show, the rock competition show, titans, best of titan games, titan games hammering ram, hammering ram, tina rivas, julie dudley, trials, trials 1, titan grandma
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.