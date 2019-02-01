The Titan Games
Matt Welbourn vs. Tyler Lucas - Mount Olympus

CLIP01/31/19
Tyler Lucas tries to avenge his brother against Matt Welbourn on Mount Olympus.

Dwayne Johnson Wants to Know Who's More Bad Ass: The Ninja Warrior or The Titan
CLIP 09/17/19
Season 2 of The Titan Games Are Gonna ROCK!
CLIP 09/16/19
James' and Charity's Greatest Triumphs
CLIP 03/01/19
Jess Griffith vs. Charity Witt - Uprising
CLIP 02/28/19
Derik Scott vs. James Jean-Louis - Mt. Olympus
CLIP 02/28/19
Charity Witt vs. Jackie Wood - Mount Olympus
CLIP 02/28/19
Bridger Buckley vs. James Jean-Louis - Uprising
CLIP 02/28/19
Tyler Lucas vs. Derik Scott - Hammering Ram
CLIP 02/28/19
Christiana Rugloski vs. Jackie Wood - Hammering Ram
CLIP 02/28/19
Meet the Final Eight Titans
CLIP 02/26/19
The Mighty Titans - Whatever It Takes: Episode 9
CLIP 02/25/19
Jackie Wood vs. Emily Andzulis - Lunar Impact
CLIP 02/21/19
DJ Townsel vs. Bridger Buckley - Herculean Pull
CLIP 02/21/19
Jess Griffith vs. Ashley Hawkins - Atlas Smash
CLIP 02/21/19
Christopher Watts vs. James Jean-Louis - Atlas Smash
CLIP 02/21/19
Cole Wadsworth vs. Derik Scott - Lunar Impact
CLIP 02/21/19
Charity Witt vs. Kara Lazauskas - Herculean Pull
CLIP 02/21/19
Christiana Rugloski vs. Nika Sedghi - Cyclone
CLIP 02/21/19
Brad Schaeffer vs. Tyler Lucas - Cyclone
CLIP 02/21/19
I Am A Titan - Whatever It Takes: Episode 8
CLIP 02/18/19
Kara Lazauskas - Titan in Training
CLIP 02/16/19
Brad Schaeffer - Titan in Training
CLIP 02/15/19
Brad Schaeffer vs. Covenant Falana - Tower Drop
CLIP 02/14/19
Davy Barnes vs. Elisara Edwards - Atlas Smash
CLIP 02/14/19
Breona Evans vs. Kara Lazauskas - Off the Rails
CLIP 02/14/19
Brad Schaeffer vs. Elisara Edwards - Mount Olympus
CLIP 02/14/19
Kara Lazauskas vs. Shannon Decker - Mount Olympus
CLIP 02/14/19
Sandra Arechaederra vs. Shannon Decker - Uprising
CLIP 02/14/19
Ascending Tower Drop - Whatever It Takes: Episode 7
CLIP 02/11/19
DJ Townsel - Titan in Training
CLIP 02/09/19
Ashley Hawkins - Titan in Training
CLIP 02/08/19
Ashley Hawkins vs. Alma Dwumfour - Mount Olympus
CLIP 02/07/19
Jon Brascetta vs. Matt Cable - Herculean Pull
CLIP 02/07/19
Lauren Regno vs. Alma Dwumfour - Off the Rails
CLIP 02/07/19
Jenessa Goeman vs. Ashley Hawkins - Hammering Ram
CLIP 02/07/19
DJ Townsel vs. Angel Villegas - Vortex
CLIP 02/07/19
DJ Townsel vs. Matt Cable - Mount Olympus
CLIP 02/07/19
Who Inspires Titans? - Whatever It Takes: Episode 6
CLIP 02/04/19
Jackie Wood - Titan in Training
CLIP 02/02/19
Tyler Lucas - Titan in Training
CLIP 02/01/19
Kyle Lucas vs. Matt Welbourn - Off the Rails
CLIP 01/31/19
Kelsey Horton vs. Jackie Wood - Vortex
CLIP 01/31/19
Brehanna Daniels vs. Jackie Wood - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/31/19
Brehanna Daniels vs. Gina Policastro - Uprising
CLIP 01/31/19
Julian Stewart vs. Tyler Lucas - Vortex
CLIP 01/31/19
Matt Welbourn vs. Tyler Lucas - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/31/19
Brother vs. Brother - Whatever It Takes: Episode 5
CLIP 01/28/19
Derik Scott - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/26/19
Christiana Rugloski - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/25/19
How It Works: Hammering Ram
CLIP 01/25/19
Derik Scott vs. Kwame Sarfo - Cyclone
CLIP 01/24/19
Emily Hu vs. Nichole Root - Cyclone
CLIP 01/24/19
Chris Ruden vs. Jack Kwan - Lunar Impact
CLIP 01/24/19
Derik Scott vs. Jack Kwan - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/24/19
Christiana Rugloski vs. Melody Schofield - Herculean Pull
CLIP 01/24/19
Christiana Rugloski vs. Nichole Root - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/24/19
Equal Challenges, Equal Titans
CLIP 01/23/19
How It Works: Power Vault
CLIP 01/22/19
Before the Cyclone - Whatever It Takes: Episode 4
CLIP 01/21/19
Christopher Watts - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/19/19
How It Works: Cyclone
CLIP 01/19/19
Jess Griffith - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/18/19
Jasmin Guinn vs. Jess Griffith - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/17/19
Jasmin Guinn vs. Ashley Huhn - Herculean Pull
CLIP 01/17/19
Frank Sansonetti vs. Christopher Watts - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/17/19
Josh Ingraham vs. Christopher Watts - Heavy Metal
CLIP 01/17/19
Erin LaVoie vs. Jess Griffith - Heavy Metal
CLIP 01/17/19
Frank Sansonetti vs. Maximus Okoye - Atlas Smash
CLIP 01/17/19
How It Works: Tower Drop
CLIP 01/16/19
How It Works: Herculean Pull
CLIP 01/16/19
How It Works: Uprising
CLIP 01/14/19
How a Woman Becomes a Titan - Whatever It Takes: Episode 3
CLIP 01/14/19
Bridger Buckley - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/12/19
Nika Sedghi - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/11/19
Nika Sedghi vs. Christina Luna - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/10/19
Christina Luna vs. Melissa Alcantara - Lunar Impact
CLIP 01/10/19
Montez Blair vs. Steven Hoppe - Uprising
CLIP 01/10/19
You're Welcome: Dwayne Johnson on The Titan Games, Rock Babies and More
CLIP 01/10/19
Bridger Buckley vs. Robbie Strauss - Hammering Ram
CLIP 01/10/19
Bridger Buckley vs. Steven Hoppe - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/10/19
Carla Miranda vs. Nika Sedghi - Tower Drop
CLIP 01/10/19
How It Works: Lunar Impact
CLIP 01/09/19
Dwayne Johnson Is Literally Crazy - Whatever It Takes: Episode 2
CLIP 01/07/19
Charity Witt - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/05/19
Cole Wadsworth - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/05/19
James Jean-Louis - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/04/19
Emily Andzulis - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/04/19
Anthony Fuhrman vs. Ben Afuvai - Uprising
CLIP 01/03/19
Emily Andzulis vs. Julie Dudley - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/03/19
Nikkie Neal vs. Marianne Sheehan - Cyclone
CLIP 01/03/19
Quinn Rivera vs. Cole Wadsworth - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/03/19
Charity Witt vs. Mariah Counts - Heavy Metal
CLIP 01/03/19
Cole Wadsworth vs. David Reid - Cyclone
CLIP 01/03/19
Anthony Fuhrman vs. James Jean-Louis - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/03/19
James Jean-Louis vs. Mike Evans - Hammering Ram
CLIP 01/03/19
Ayonna Procter vs. Emily Andzulis - Herculean Pull
CLIP 01/03/19
Thong La vs. Quinn Rivera - Power Vault
CLIP 01/03/19
Nikkie Neal vs. Charity Witt - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/03/19
Tina Rivas vs. Julie Dudley - Hammering Ram
CLIP 01/03/19
The Challenges - Heavy Metal
CLIP 01/01/19
S1 E9 | 02/28/19
The Titan Games Championship
S1 E8 | 02/21/19
The Battle of the Titans
S1 E7 | 02/14/19
The Titan Games Trials 7
S1 E6 | 02/07/19
The Titan Games Trials 6
S1 E5 | 01/31/19
The Titan Games Trials 5
S1 E4 | 01/24/19
The Titan Games Trials 4
S1 E3 | 01/17/19
The Titan Games Trials 3
S1 E2 | 01/10/19
The Titan Games Trials 2
S1 E1 | 01/03/19
Let The Titan Games Begin: Trials 1
