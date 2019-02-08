Martial arts sensei Jon Brascetta competes with Air National Guard member and cancer survivor Matt Cable in Herculean Pull.
Appearing:
Tags: titan games, titan games the rock, the rock game show, Dwayne Johnson, dwayne johnson game show, titan, season 1 episode 6, episode 106, herculean pull, herculean pull titan games, best of herculean pull, best of titan games, jon brascetta, matt cable
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.