Watch Jessie Graff demonstrate a simple workout that anyone can do with a chair and a resistance band.
Appearing:
Tags: how to jump higher, simple workout, easy workout, jessie graff, Workout Tips, workout lesson, how to work out, titan games, Dwayne Johnson, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, The Rock, titan games premiere, dwayne johnson titan games, mount olympus
S2 E51 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.