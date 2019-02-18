The Titan Games
WATCH EPISODES

Whatever It Takes: Episode 8

CLIP02/18/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

James Jean-Louis and Jackie Wood prepare for the battle of a lifetime.

Appearing:
Tags: titan games, titan games nbc, watch titan games, Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, the rock game show, Whatever It Takes, james jean-louis, jackie wood, battle of the titans, titan games battle of the titans, best of battle of the titans, titan women, titan arena
S1 E81 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Dwayne Johnson Wants to Know Who's More Bad Ass: The Ninja Warrior or The Titan
CLIP 09/17/19
Season 2 of The Titan Games Are Gonna ROCK!
CLIP 09/16/19
James' and Charity's Triumphs
CLIP 03/01/19
Jess vs. Charity - Uprising
CLIP 02/28/19
Charity vs. Jackie - Mount Olympus
CLIP 02/28/19
Christiana vs. Jackie - Hammering Ram
CLIP 02/28/19
Bridger vs. James - Uprising
CLIP 02/28/19
Tyler vs. Derik - Hammering Ram
CLIP 02/28/19
Derik vs. James Mount Olympus
CLIP 02/28/19
Meet the Final Eight Titans
CLIP 02/26/19
Whatever It Takes: Episode 9
CLIP 02/25/19
Christopher vs. James - Atlas Smash
CLIP 02/21/19
DJ vs. Bridger - Herculean Pull
CLIP 02/21/19
Brad vs. Tyler - Cyclone
CLIP 02/21/19
Charity vs. Kara - Herculean Pull
CLIP 02/21/19
Cole vs. Derik - Lunar Impact
CLIP 02/21/19
Jess vs. Ashley - Atlas Smash
CLIP 02/21/19
Christiana vs. Nika - Cyclone
CLIP 02/21/19
Jackie vs. Emily - Lunar Impact
CLIP 02/21/19
Whatever It Takes: Episode 8
CLIP 02/18/19
Kara Lazauskas - Titan in Training
CLIP 02/16/19
Brad Schaeffer - Titan in Training
CLIP 02/15/19
Davy vs. Elisara - Atlas Smash
CLIP 02/14/19
Sandra vs. Shannon - Uprising
CLIP 02/14/19
Breona vs. Kara - Off the Rails
CLIP 02/14/19
Kara vs. Shannon - Mount Olympus
CLIP 02/14/19
Brad vs. Elisara - Mount Olympus
CLIP 02/14/19
Brad vs. Covenant - Tower Drop
CLIP 02/14/19
Whatever It Takes: Episode 7
CLIP 02/11/19
DJ Townsel - Titan in Training
CLIP 02/09/19
Ashley Hawkins - Titan in Training
CLIP 02/08/19
Jenessa vs. Ashley - Hammering Ram
CLIP 02/07/19
Ashley vs. Alma - Mount Olympus
CLIP 02/07/19
DJ vs. Angel - Vortex
CLIP 02/07/19
DJ vs. Matt - Mount Olympus
CLIP 02/07/19
Lauren vs. Alma - Off the Rails
CLIP 02/07/19
Jon vs. Matt - Herculean Pull
CLIP 02/07/19
Whatever It Takes: Episode 6
CLIP 02/04/19
Jackie Wood - Titan in Training
CLIP 02/02/19
Tyler Lucas - Titan in Training
CLIP 02/01/19
Brehanna vs. Gina - Uprising
CLIP 01/31/19
Kelsey vs. Jackie - Vortex
CLIP 01/31/19
Julian vs. Tyler - Vortex
CLIP 01/31/19
Kyle vs. Matt - Off the Rails
CLIP 01/31/19
Matt vs. Tyler - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/31/19
Brehanna vs. Jackie - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/31/19
Whatever It Takes: Episode 5
CLIP 01/28/19
Derik Scott - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/26/19
Christiana - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/25/19
How It Works: Hammering Ram
CLIP 01/25/19
Derik vs. Jack - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/24/19
Christiana vs. Nichole - Mt. Olympus
CLIP 01/24/19
Christiana & Melody, Herculean Pull
CLIP 01/24/19
Emily vs. Nichole - Cyclone
CLIP 01/24/19
Derik vs. Kwame - Cyclone
CLIP 01/24/19
Chris vs. Jack - Lunar Impact
CLIP 01/24/19
Equal Challenges, Equal Titans
CLIP 01/23/19
How It Works: Power Vault
CLIP 01/22/19
Whatever It Takes: Episode 4
CLIP 01/21/19
Christopher Watts - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/19/19
How It Works: Cyclone
CLIP 01/19/19
Jess Griffith - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/18/19
Jasmin vs. Ashley - Herculean Pull
CLIP 01/17/19
Frank vs. Maximus - Atlas Smash
CLIP 01/17/19
Erin vs. Jess - Heavy Metal
CLIP 01/17/19
Jasmin vs. Jess - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/17/19
Josh vs. Christopher - Heavy Metal
CLIP 01/17/19
Frank vs. Christopher - Mt. Olympus
CLIP 01/17/19
How It Works: Tower Drop
CLIP 01/16/19
How It Works: Herculean Pull
CLIP 01/16/19
How It Works: Uprising
CLIP 01/14/19
Whatever It Takes: Episode 3
CLIP 01/14/19
Bridger Buckley - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/12/19
Nika Sedghi - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/11/19
Carla vs. Nika - Tower Drop
CLIP 01/10/19
Bridger vs. Robbie - Hammering Ram
CLIP 01/10/19
You're Welcome: DJ Montage
CLIP 01/10/19
Bridger vs. Steven - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/10/19
Nika vs. Christina - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/10/19
Christina vs Melissa - Lunar Impact
CLIP 01/10/19
Montez vs. Steven - Uprising
CLIP 01/10/19
How It Works: Lunar Impact
CLIP 01/09/19
Whatever It Takes: Episode 2
CLIP 01/07/19
Cole Wadsworth - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/05/19
Charity Witt - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/05/19
Emily Andzulis - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/04/19
James Jean-Louis - Titan in Training
CLIP 01/04/19
Charity vs. Mariah - Heavy Metal
CLIP 01/03/19
Ayonna vs. Emily - Herculean Pull
CLIP 01/03/19
Thong vs. Quinn - Power Vault
CLIP 01/03/19
Anthony vs. Ben - Uprising
CLIP 01/03/19
Nikkie vs. Marianne - Cyclone
CLIP 01/03/19
Anthony vs. James - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/03/19
Cole vs. David - Cyclone
CLIP 01/03/19
Quinn vs. Cole - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/03/19
Tina vs. Julie - Hammering Ram
CLIP 01/03/19
Emily vs. Julie - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/03/19
James vs. Mike - Hammering Ram
CLIP 01/03/19
Nikkie vs. Charity - Mount Olympus
CLIP 01/03/19
The Challenges - Heavy Metal
CLIP 01/01/19
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

S1 E9 | 02/28/19
The Titan Games Championship
S1 E8 | 02/21/19
The Battle of the Titans
S1 E7 | 02/14/19
The Titan Games Trials 7
S1 E6 | 02/07/19
The Titan Games Trials 6
S1 E5 | 01/31/19
The Titan Games Trials 5
S1 E4 | 01/24/19
The Titan Games Trials 4
S1 E3 | 01/17/19
The Titan Games Trials 3
S1 E2 | 01/10/19
The Titan Games Trials 2
S1 E1 | 01/03/19
Let The Titan Games Begin
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.