How It Works: Herculean Pull

Imagine tug-of-war suspended on the side of a pyramid with 100-pound poles. That's the Herculean Pull.
Appearing:
Tags: titan games, titan games nbc, watch titan games, titan games challenge, titan games how it works, dwayne johnson, dwayne johnson game show, the rock, the rock game show, herculean pull titan games, herculean pull, best of herculean pull
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.