How It Works: Hammering Ram

This brutal test challenges all eight muscle groups. No door is locked to those with the willpower to knock it down.
Appearing:
Tags: titan games, titan games nbc, watch titan games, titan games challenge, titan games how it works, dwayne johnson, dwayne johnson game show, the rock, the rock game show, hammering ram titan games, hammering ram, best of hammering ram
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.