DJ Townsel vs. Angel Villegas - Vortex

Football player turned yoga instructor DJ Townsel competes with barbershop owner Angel Villegas in Vortex.
Appearing:
Tags: titan games, titan games the rock, the rock game show, dwayne johnson, dwayne johnson game show, titan, season 1 episode 6, episode 106, vortex, vortex titan games, best of vortex, best of titan games, dj townsel, angel villegas, yogi vs barber
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.