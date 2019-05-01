Charity Witt - Titan in Training

Titan Charity Witt teaches you how to improve shoulder stability, core strength and mobility with a perfect Turkish Get-Up.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc titan games, charity witt, charity witt titan, titan games, titan workout, titan games workout, turkish get up, turkish getup, how to, exercise video, core exercise, turkish workout, dwayne johnson, the rock workout, titan games nbc, watch the titan games
S1 E21 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.