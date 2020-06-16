The Titan Games
Brothers Noah and Eric Palicia Face Tiebreaker Challenge on Herculean Pull - The Titan Games

CLIP06/15/20
Dwayne Johnson watches brothers Noah and Eric Palicia fight to stay in the games as they compete on Herculean Pull.

Tags: ninja warrior, jessie graff, Eric Palicia, Noah Palicia, herculean pull, titan games, Dwayne Johnson, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, The Rock, titan games premiere, dwayne johnson titan games, mount olympus
S2 E45 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
S2 E4 | 06/15/20
West Region Premiere: NFL's Victor Cruz and Stuntwoman Jessie Graff
S2 E3 | 06/08/20
Central Regional Finals
S2 E2 | 06/01/20
Central Region 2: The Rock Meets Doc Thor
S2 E1 | 05/25/20
The Titan Games Premiere
