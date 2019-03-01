Ayonna Procter vs. Emily Andzulis - Herculean Pull

Physical therapist Ayonna Procter and massage therapist and MMA fighter Emily Andzulis put their strength to the test with Herculean Pull.
Appearing:
Tags: titan games, titan games nbc, dwayne johnson, dwayne the rock johnson, the rock, competition show, the rock competition show, titans, best of titan games, titan games herculean pull, herculean pull, best herculean pull, ayonna procter, emily andzulis, trials, trials 1
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.