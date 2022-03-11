Main Content

The Starter Wife
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E611/07/08

The Ex-Files
Also available on the nbc app

Kenny is furious with Molly for writing a thinly veiled script about their marriage and threatens to get an injunction to stop her from making it. Molly makes a move to save the film.

Available until 01/01/23
Appearing:Debra MessingJudy Davis
Tags: Debra Messing, judy davis, Chris Diamantopoulos, david alan basche, Danielle Nicolet, brielle barbusca, hart bochner, reggie austin, comedy, divorce, ronny cox, daniel gerroll, david shatraw, suzanne cryer, bonita friedericy, bar paly, james urbaniak, david monahan
S1 E643 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
NBC Universal
  • Season 1

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.