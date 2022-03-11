PREMIERE
Main Content
The Starter Wife
WATCH EPISODES
S1 E611/07/08
The Ex-Files
Also available on the nbc app
Kenny is furious with Molly for writing a thinly veiled script about their marriage and threatens to get an injunction to stop her from making it. Molly makes a move to save the film.
Available until 01/01/23
Appearing:Debra MessingJudy Davis
Tags: Debra Messing, judy davis, Chris Diamantopoulos, david alan basche, Danielle Nicolet, brielle barbusca, hart bochner, reggie austin, comedy, divorce, ronny cox, daniel gerroll, david shatraw, suzanne cryer, bonita friedericy, bar paly, james urbaniak, david monahan
S1 E643 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
NBC Universal
- Season 1
Episodes
- NEWS1 E2 | 10/10/08The Diary of a Mad Ex-Housewife
- NEWS1 E3 | 10/17/08The Remains of the Snow Day
- NEWS1 E4 | 10/24/08Mollywood
- NEWS1 E5 | 10/31/08Das Booty Call
- NEWS1 E6 | 11/07/08The Ex-Files
- NEWS1 E7 | 11/14/08The French Disconnection
- NEWS1 E8 | 11/21/08Look Who's Stalking
- NEWS1 E9 | 12/05/08Her Old Man and the Sea
- NEWS1 E10 | 12/12/08Woman Over the Influence
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.