Look Who's Stalking

A hungover Molly is horrified to wake up in her bed and see Kenny asleep next to her. Zach comes over to apologize for his behavior. Molly finds a threatening message from her stalker.
Appearing:
Tags: Debra Messing, judy davis, Chris Diamantopoulos, david alan basche, Danielle Nicolet, brielle barbusca, hart bochner, reggie austin, comedy, divorce, Eddie Cibrian, James Black, Rhea Seehorn, bar paly, Chastity Dotson, ethan erickson, Blake Berris, vincent m ward
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.