The Starter Wife
S1 E510/31/08

Das Booty Call
Details
Things begin heating up between Molly and Zach, but a series of mishaps continues to distract from their intimacy. Meanwhile, Molly's ex, Lou, shows up at her door, and Rodney has a very straight date.

Appearing:Debra MessingDavid Basche
S1 E543 minTV-14Full EpisodeComedyPrimetime
