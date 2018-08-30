Walk a Deadly Wing

Steve goes undercover as a wing walker to befriend a Russian defector who has developed a device to non-violently capture soldiers. Eric Braeden guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, eric braeden, steve eastin, wing walker, undercover, scifi, sci-fi, russian defector
