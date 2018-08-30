Six Million Dollar Man
S5 E911/21/76

Vulture of the Andes
Steve goes undercover as a glider pilot to investigate the possibility of an attack on the U.S. by guided missiles. Henry Darrow guest stars.

Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, henry darrow, barbara luna, bernie kopell, missile, attack, glider, scifi, sci-fi
S5 E944 minTV-GFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 5
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5
  • Season 6

Episodes (24)

S5 E1 | 09/19/76
The Return of Bigfoot - Part 1
S5 E2 | 09/22/76
The Return of Bigfoot - Part 2
S5 E3 | 09/26/76
Nightmare in the Sky
S5 E4 | 10/03/76
Double Trouble
S5 E5 | 10/17/76
The Most Dangerous Enemy
S5 E6 | 10/24/76
H + 2 + O = Death
S5 E7 | 11/07/76
The Bionic Boy - Part 1
S5 E8 | 11/07/76
The Bionic Boy - Part 2
S5 E9 | 11/21/76
Vulture of the Andes
S5 E10 | 11/28/76
The Thunderbird Connection - Part 1
S5 E11 | 11/28/76
The Thunderbird Connection - Part 2
S5 E12 | 12/12/76
A Bionic Christmas Carol
S5 E13 | 12/19/76
Task Force
S5 E14 | 01/02/77
The Ultimate Imposter
S5 E15 | 01/09/77
Death Probe - Part 1
S5 E16 | 01/16/77
Death Probe - Part 2
S5 E17 | 01/23/77
Danny's Inferno
S5 E18 | 01/30/77
Fires of Hell
S5 E19 | 02/06/77
The Infiltrators
S5 E20 | 02/13/77
Carnival of Spies
S5 E21 | 02/20/77
U-509
S5 E22 | 02/27/77
The Privacy of the Mind
S5 E23 | 03/06/77
To Catch the Eagle
S5 E24 | 05/15/77
The Ghostly Teletype
