Vulture of the Andes

Steve goes undercover as a glider pilot to investigate the possibility of an attack on the U.S. by guided missiles. Henry Darrow guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, henry darrow, barbara luna, bernie kopell, missile, attack, glider, scifi, sci-fi
