The Wolf Boy

Steve joins a World War II kamikaze pilot, whom he once rescued, in a search for a youth reportedly living with wolves. John Fujioka guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, john fujioka, buddy foster, quinn k redeker, teru shimada, shizuko hoshi, bill saito, rollin moriyama, world war ii, pilot, wolves
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.