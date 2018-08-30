Six Million Dollar Man
S4 E1401/11/76

The Winning Smile
Steve attempts to learn how Oscar's trusted secretary, Peggy Callahan, is leaking government secrets to a subversive organization. Jennifer Darling guest stars.

Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, jennifer darling, stewart moss, milton selzer, harry lewis, government secrets, secretary
