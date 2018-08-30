The Winning Smile

Steve attempts to learn how Oscar's trusted secretary, Peggy Callahan, is leaking government secrets to a subversive organization. Jennifer Darling guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, jennifer darling, stewart moss, milton selzer, harry lewis, government secrets, secretary
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.