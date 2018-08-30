The Ultimate Imposter

A friend of Steve's becomes a mental giant when OSI develops a method of transferring information from a computer directly to a human brain. Kim Basinger and Stephen Macht guest star.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, stephen macht, pamela hensley, david sheiner, kim basinger, scifi, sci-fi
