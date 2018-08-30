The Thunderbird Connection - Part 2

Steve joins the Air Force and goes undercover as a Thunderbird pilot to save the life of a 14-year-old heir to the throne of a Mideast nation. Barry Miller guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, charles bateman, martine beswick, robert loggia, jim mcmullan, barry miller, ned romero, scifi, sci-fi
