The Solid Gold Kidnapping - Part 2

Part 2 of 2. Steve returns to duty when a U.S. official is seized by the same group that kidnapped Ambassador Scott, and he and Dr. Erica Bergner race to save him.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, alan oppenheimer, rudy wells, elizabeth ashley, terry carter, john vernon, maurice evans, luciana paluzzi, leif erickson, science fiction, the bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, scifi
