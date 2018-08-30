The Return of the Bionic Woman - Part 1

As Steve recovers from an injury to his bionic legs, he is shocked to learn that his fiancée, whom he believed to have died on the operating table, is alive. Lindsay Wagner guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, lindsay wagner, jaime sommers, bionic woman, martin e brooks, richard lenz, tony giorgio, al ruscio, alan oppenheimer
