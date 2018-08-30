The Rescue of Athena One

Steve comes to the aid of America's first woman astronaut when she runs into trouble, but things get complicated when he discovers that his bionic replacements malfunction in outer space. Farrah Fawcett guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, farrah fawcett, paul kent, john s ragin, quinn k redeker, dean smith, space, astronaut, rescue mission
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.