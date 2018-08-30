The Privacy of the Mind

Steve impersonates an absent-minded professor to learn why the Russians offered him $1 million for a few days' work. Paul Mantee and Roger Perry guest star.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, paul mantee, suzanne charny, roger perry, curt lowens, leslie moonves, scifi, sci-fi
