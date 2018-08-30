The Peeping Blonde

After a news reporter captures film footage of Steve using his bionic powers, her boss plans to kidnap Steve and send him to a foreign power. Farrah Fawcett guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
