The Pal-Mir Escort

Steve must protect a dying prime minister from assassins and escort her to a secret hospital, where she will receive the world's first bionic heart from Dr. Rudy Wells. Anne Revere guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, anne revere, alan oppenheimer, nate esformes, denny miller, virginia gregg, john landis, jamie donnelly, bionic heart, bodyguard
