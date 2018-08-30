When Steve and Rudy go to a remote island to check on a missing scientist, Rudy is bitten by a berserk chimpanzee and turns psychotic. Steve must use his powers to stop him before it's too late.
Appearing:
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, Secret Agent, martin e brooks, ina balin, chimpanzee, insane chimpanzee, berserk chimpanzee, troubled monkey, scifi, Sci-Fi
