The Moon and the Desert - Part 1

Part 1 of 2. When test pilot Steve Austin is seriously injured in a crash, Dr. Rudy Wells rebuilds him into a superhuman through the medical science of bionics.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, barbara anderson, jean manners, martin balsam, rudy wells, darren mcgavin, oliver spencer, dorothy green, george wallace, anne whitfield, science fiction, the bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, scifi, .
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.