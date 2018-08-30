The Last of the Fourth of Julys

Steve must infiltrate a terrorist compound to stop the mastermind behind a plot to assassinate several world leaders using a deadly laser beam. Kevin Tighe guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, steve forrest, kevin tighe, tom reese, arlene martel, ben wright, tom hayden, lasers, assassination, terrorist, laser beam
