The Infiltrators

Steve goes undercover as an amateur boxer to infiltrate a suspected assassination team made up of expatriate athletes. Yvonne Craig, Harold Sylvester, Joe Kapp and Jerry Quarry guest star.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, michael conrad, joe kapp, harold sylvester, yvonne craig, jerry quarry, tony burton, boxing, undercover, sci-fi
