The Cross-Country Kidnap

Steve attempts to protect a computer expert from being kidnapped, but his efforts are thwarted by the woman herself. Donna Mills guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, donna mills, frank aletter, tab hunter, john gabriel, ben wright, computer expert, kidnapping, scifi, sci-fi
