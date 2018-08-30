The Cheshire Project

When Steve's girlfriend disappears during a test flight for a top-secret fighter jet that is undetectable by radar, he must find her and uncover the truth about the plane's disappearance. Suzanne Somers guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, suzanne somers, john larch, robert hogan, fred lerner, fighter jet, disappearance, scifi, sci-fi
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.