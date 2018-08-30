The Bionic Woman - Part 2 of 2

To fulfill her debt for receiving bionics, Steve's fiancée, the first bionic woman, insists on helping him break up a counterfeiting ring and encounters some malfunctions along the way. Lindsay Wagner guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, lindsay wagner, malachi throne, martha scott, alan oppenheimer, ford rainey, paul carr, bionic woman, sky-diving accident, scifi
