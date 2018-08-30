The Bionic Woman - Part 1 of 2

Steve rekindles an old romance with his childhood friend, Jaime Sommers, but when she is critically injured in a skydiving accident, Steve talks Oscar into fitting her with bionics. Lindsay Wagner guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
