The Bionic Criminal

Oscar and Rudy reactivate the bionic powers of Barney Hiller, but when Barney loses control and starts to use his powers for criminal purposes, Steve must stop him. Monte Markham guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, monte markham, john milford, alan oppenheimer, donald moffat, maggie sullivan, seven million dollar man
