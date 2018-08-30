Task Force

Steve poses as a mercenary to prevent the seizure of a top-secret missile by a treacherous group posing as U.S. military personnel. Alex Cord and Jennifer Darling guest star.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, alex cord, jennifer darling, ed gilbert, taylor lacher, undercover, mercenary, missiles, scifi, sci-fi
