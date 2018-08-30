Target: Steve Austin

Steve and a fellow agent go undercover as newlyweds to catch a group that broke into OSI headquarters in search of an atomic bomb. Lynette Mettey guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, lynette mettey, quinn redeker, curt lowens, ian abercrombie, carl reindel, undercover, newlyweds, atomic bomb, scifi
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.