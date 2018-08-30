Steve helps a rancher save a golden cougar named Taneha, which is the last of its species, but a young woman with a vendetta against the big cat gets caught in the middle. Jess Walton guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, jess walton, james griffith, paul brinegar, bill fletcher, cougar, extinct species, big cat vendetta, scifi, sci-fi, taneha
