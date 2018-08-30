Survival of the Fittest

Steve and Oscar's flight makes an emergency landing. As they wait to be rescued, things get complicated when Oscar is wounded in an assassination attempt and Steve must save him. Jo Anne Worley guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, james mceachin, christine belford, william smith, jo anne worley, laurette spang, randall carver, reid smith, assassination
