Stranger in Broken Fork

Steve has amnesia after a plane crash and is taken into a convalescent home by a psychologist, but the locals in the small town are suspicious of strangers and don't take kindly to Steve. Sharon Farrell guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, sharon farrell, arthur franz, robert donner, troy melton, william henry, rob hoy, plane crash, amnesia, small town, strangers, scifi
