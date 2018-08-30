Straight on 'til Morning

When a UFO crashes to Earth, four radioactive aliens swim ashore and encounter tragedy when confronting humans, so Steve helps the sole surviving alien return safely to her mothership. Meg Foster guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, meg foster, cliff osmond, jimmy lydon, john calvin, kurt grayson, aliens, ufo, spacecraft, radioactive, scifi, sci-fi
