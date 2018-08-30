Six Million Dollar Man
S3 E2204/27/75

Steve Austin, Fugitive
Details
Steve is framed and arrested for murder, but he escapes from police and becomes a fugitive; while he's on the lam, he must determine whom he can trust. Gary Lockwood and Bernie Hamilton guest star.

Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, gary lockwood, bernie hamilton, andy romano, jennifer darling, reb brown, murder, fugitive, framed, scifi, sci-fi
S3 E2244 minTV-GFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 3
S3 E1 | 09/13/74
Nuclear Alert
S3 E2 | 09/20/74
The Pioneers
S3 E3 | 09/27/74
Pilot Error
S3 E4 | 10/04/74
The Pal-Mir Escort
S3 E5 | 11/01/74
The Seven Million Dollar Man
S3 E6 | 11/08/74
Straight on 'til Morning
S3 E7 | 11/15/74
The Midas Touch
S3 E8 | 11/22/74
The Deadly Replay
S3 E9 | 11/29/74
Act of Piracy
S3 E10 | 12/13/74
Stranger in Broken Fork
S3 E11 | 12/20/74
The Peeping Blonde
S3 E12 | 01/10/75
The Cross-Country Kidnap
S3 E13 | 01/17/75
Lost Love
S3 E14 | 01/19/75
The Last Kamikaze
S3 E15 | 01/26/75
Return of the Robot Maker
S3 E16 | 02/02/75
Taneha
S3 E17 | 02/23/75
Look Alike
S3 E18 | 03/02/75
The ESP Spy
S3 E19 | 03/16/75
The Bionic Woman - Part 1 of 2
S3 E20 | 03/23/75
The Bionic Woman - Part 2 of 2
S3 E21 | 04/20/75
Outrage in Balinderry
S3 E22 | 04/27/75
Steve Austin, Fugitive
