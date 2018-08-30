Steve Austin, Fugitive

Steve is framed and arrested for murder, but he escapes from police and becomes a fugitive; while he's on the lam, he must determine whom he can trust. Gary Lockwood and Bernie Hamilton guest star.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, gary lockwood, bernie hamilton, andy romano, jennifer darling, reb brown, murder, fugitive, framed, scifi, sci-fi
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.