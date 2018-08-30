Sharks - Part 1

Steve investigates a nuclear submarine that was abandoned due to an unexplained power failure, but things get complicated when pirates use trained sharks in their attempt to steal the sub. Marc Alaimo guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, pamela hensley, gregory walcott, john de lancie, marc alaimo, josh taylor, sharks, submarine, part 1, scifi, sci-fi
