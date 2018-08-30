Six Million Dollar Man
S2 E13 04/26/74

Run, Steve, Run
A crime syndicate and an infamous robot builder plot to create a team of bionic robots to steal gold from Fort Knox, and they kidnap Steve to find out how his bionic replacements work. Noah Beery Jr. guest stars.

Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, Secret Agent, henry jones, noah beery jr, george murdock, Mike Henry, fred lerner, Robots, robbery, fort knox, kidnapping
S2 E1344 minTV-GFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 2
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5
  • Season 6

Episodes

S2 E1 | 01/18/74
Population: Zero
S2 E2 | 01/25/74
Survival of the Fittest
S2 E3 | 02/01/74
Operation Firefly
S2 E4 | 02/08/74
Day of the Robot
S2 E5 | 02/22/74
Little Orphan Airplane
S2 E6 | 03/01/74
Doomsday, and Counting
S2 E7 | 03/08/74
Eyewitness to Murder
S2 E8 | 03/15/74
The Rescue of Athena One
S2 E9 | 03/29/74
Dr. Wells Is Missing
S2 E10 | 04/05/74
The Last of the Fourth of Julys
S2 E11 | 04/12/74
Burning Bright
S2 E12 | 04/19/74
The Coward
S2 E13 | 04/26/74
Run, Steve, Run
