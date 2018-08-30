Steve goes undercover as a roller derby skater to get a lead on a burglary planned for Halloween. Robert Loggia and Rick Springfield guest star.
Appearing:
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, Secret Agent, martin e brooks, robert loggia, rick springfield, Suzanne Charny, paul d'amato, roller derby, roller skating, Halloween, Undercover
