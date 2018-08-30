Return of Deathprobe - Part 1

Steve goes undercover as a steel worker to investigate the theft of a metal alloy that a hostile nation is using to create a deadly space probe. Ken Swofford and David Sheiner guest star.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, ken swofford, david sheiner, than wyenn, space probe, undercover, alloy, part 1, scifi, sci-fi
