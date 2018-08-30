Main Content

The Six Million Dollar Man
S2 E101/18/74

Population: Zero
When the entire population of a town is knocked out, Steve and Oscar investigate the situation. They discover the culprit and must stop him from striking again.

Appearing:
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, don porter, stanley bacon, penny fuller, chris forbes, paul carr, paul fix, walter brooke, morgan jones, colby chester, virginia gregg, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, Secret Agent
S2 E144 minTV-GFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Episodes

S2 E1 | 01/18/74
Population: Zero
S2 E2 | 01/25/74
Survival of the Fittest
S2 E3 | 02/01/74
Operation Firefly
S2 E4 | 02/08/74
Day of the Robot
S2 E5 | 02/22/74
Little Orphan Airplane
S2 E6 | 03/01/74
Doomsday, and Counting
S2 E7 | 03/08/74
Eyewitness to Murder
S2 E8 | 03/15/74
The Rescue of Athena One
S2 E9 | 03/29/74
Dr. Wells Is Missing
S2 E10 | 04/05/74
The Last of the Fourth of Julys
S2 E11 | 04/12/74
Burning Bright
S2 E12 | 04/19/74
The Coward
S2 E13 | 04/26/74
Run, Steve, Run
