Outrage in Balinderry

When the wife of a U.S. ambassador is kidnapped in Balinderry, Steve persuades a patriot to lead him to the hideout of the revolutionaries who have abducted her. Martine Beswick guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martine beswick, richard erdman, gavan o'herlihy, david frankham, alan caillou, william sylvester, kidnapping, revolutionaries
