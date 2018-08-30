Nuclear Alert

When Oscar learns that conspirators have sold an atomic bomb to a small foreign country, Steve must stop the delivery of the weapon. George Gaynes guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, carol lawrence, felice orlandi, george gaynes, stewart moss, fred beir, sid haig, irene tedrow, atomic bomb
