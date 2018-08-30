Little Orphan Airplane

Steve is dispatched to save a U.S. pilot who has crashed in Africa and recover valuable evidence that the pilot has with him; to escape the region, Steve must repair the airplane. Greg Morris guest stars.
Appearing:Lee MajorsRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lee majors, steve austin, richard anderson, oscar goldman, science fiction, bionic man, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, scoey mitchell, marge redmond, lincoln kilpatrick, greg morris, stack pierce, ji-tu cumbuka, dale robertson, crash landing
